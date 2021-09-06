Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 35,068 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10,938.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 458.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 218,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

