Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.92. 4,460,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.