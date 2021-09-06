Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 351 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.