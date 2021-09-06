Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 21,313,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,746,332. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

