Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

