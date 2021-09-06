Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 964.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.45. 51,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.