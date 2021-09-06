Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,427.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

