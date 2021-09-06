Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.29. 2,484,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

