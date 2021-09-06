Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

