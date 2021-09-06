Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86.

