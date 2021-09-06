Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 28,483 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 187.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

