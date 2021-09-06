Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.