QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

