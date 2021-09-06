Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.67 on Monday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,382,578.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
