Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.67 on Monday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,382,578.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

