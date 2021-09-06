Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $327.04 or 0.00621711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $476.23 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001701 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.37 or 0.01245867 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

