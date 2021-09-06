Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the construction company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

