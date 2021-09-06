Quantstamp One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $45.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

