QuarkChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.80 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $172.51 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

