Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 10,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.