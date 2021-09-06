Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $155.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

