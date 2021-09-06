QuickSwap Reaches Market Cap of $193.07 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $590.23 or 0.01142343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $193.07 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

