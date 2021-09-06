QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $48,231.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

