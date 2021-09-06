Quiztok Hits One Day Volume of $3.09 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $28.24 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

