Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $686,019.01

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $686,019.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

