Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Radius Health stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

