Radix (EXRD) Market Cap Reaches $81.76 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Radix has a market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

