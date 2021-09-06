Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $187,877.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

