RAI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.20 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

