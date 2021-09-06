Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.01 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00005813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,691,238 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

