Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 120.5% against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $128,654.30 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

