Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.83 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $110.83 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,590,140,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

