RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0002

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $2,664.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

