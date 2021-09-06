Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB) recently:

9/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

8/31/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its “$42.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

8/17/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.23. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

