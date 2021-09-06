RED Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $769,927.75 and approximately $18,948.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00432580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

