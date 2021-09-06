RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Equities analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report $23.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.49 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.