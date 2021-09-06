Refereum (RFR) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.56 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Refereum has a market cap of $84.58 million and approximately $31.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

