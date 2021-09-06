Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 153,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

