Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,179 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.