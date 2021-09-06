Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

