Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 193,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

