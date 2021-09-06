Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,843 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $950,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

