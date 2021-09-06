Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

