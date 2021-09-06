Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.