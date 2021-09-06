Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.65 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

