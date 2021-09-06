Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $29.97 on Monday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

