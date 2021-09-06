Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

