Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.