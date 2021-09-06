Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock opened at $1,554.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,513.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,314.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

