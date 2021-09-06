Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 598.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

