Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $115.85 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.